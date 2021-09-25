National testing agency to conduct railway exams soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) will take responsibility for conducting various railway recruitment exams in the coming months. The 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and their infrastructure will soon integrate with the NTA. This follows recommendations by principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal of the union ministry of finance and its approval by the Union Cabinet.

A letter to this effect has been sent to Railway Board by deputy secretary, cabinet secretariat, C Chandrashekhar and which, in turn, has sent the same to all zonal railways of Indian Railways, including Prayagraj-headquartered North Central Railway (NCR), confirm NCR officials.

The Railway Board has been asked to keep informed about the progress made in terms of implementing the recommendations on 5th of every month. Following this, all 21 RRBs spread across the country, including the one in Prayagraj, would cease to exist, they say.

The missive says: “The recommendations made by the principal economic advisor mentions that Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) was established in 1998 to coordinate and streamline the working of various railway recruitment boards. Given that the government has set up a National Testing Agency which would conduct a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government, there is no need of separate RRBs.”

“It is therefore recommended to integrate the 21 RRBs and its existing infrastructure under NTA’s apex authority. The railway may conduct its exam via the NTA. There may be a small digital office in railway to coordinate with NTA,” adds the letter a copy of which is with HT.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma said, “A letter has been sent to all the zones of IR, including NCR, by the Railway Board and we are studying the contents. A reply would be sent to the Railway Board as required.”

However, the employees’ unions of NCR have condemned the move. Zonal general secretary of NCR men’s union, RD Yadav, said, “The government is fast moving towards massive privatisation of the Indian Railways. RRBs were made functional to maintain total transparency in the recruitments in IR and now as these entities are being closed down, it will simply open a gate for corruption.” “North Central Railway Men’s Union will oppose this proposal in every possible way,” he added.