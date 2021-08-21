Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naunihal Singh is new police commissioner
others

Naunihal Singh is new police commissioner

He replaces Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, who will now serve as inspector general (Rupnagar range) after serving as Ludhiana’s commissioner of police for 22 months
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A 1997-batch officer, Naunihal Singh has served as the superintendent of police and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ludhiana’s vigilance bureau among other top posts. (HT Photo)

In a reshuffle of senior police officers, inspector general of police (IGP, Ludhiana range) Naunihal Singh was appointed the commissioner of police on Friday.

He replaces Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, who will now serve as inspector general (Rupnagar range) after serving as Ludhiana’s commissioner of police for 22 months.

A 1997-batch officer, Naunihal Singh has served as the superintendent of police and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ludhiana’s vigilance bureau among other top posts.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian has been transferred as deputy commissioner of police (DCP, law and order), while Ashwani Kapoor has been made SSP, Batala.

Varinder Pal Singh Brar, who was joint director of the Vigilance Bureau’s complaint cell is now DCP (investigation, Ludhiana); he replaces Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa who will take over as DCP (detective and operations, Ludhiana).

