Navi Mumbai: APMC traders take up long pending issues with Cidco

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) traders took up long pending issues of the wholesale market with City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) vice-chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee. They have been given a positive response by Cidco in the meeting, at which, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre was also present.

The market issues raised by the traders included additional floor space index (FSI), balance FSI, redevelopment, conveyance deed, Cidco policies for the market, plots transfer, among other issues.

Mhatre had taken traders from wholesale grains, vegetable, fruit and onion-potato market for the meeting. Those present included APMC director Shankar Pingle, Vegetable Traders Association president Kailas Tajne, secretary Santosh Abhang, grains market director Nilesh Vira, GROMA president Sharad Maru, Bhumji Bhanushali, fruit market president Chandrakant Dhole, secretary Mahesh Mundhe, onion-potato market president Sanjay Pingle, secretary Rajeev Maniyal, Pashabhai, Shashi Bhanushali, Cidco estate manager Gajendra Jangam, Vinu Naik and other officials.

Shankar Pingle said, “Of the FSI given by Cidco, construction in the vegetable market has been done using the balance FSI. Cidco should issue NOC requisite payment due to it.”

He added, “Extension in time should also be given for payment of the balance payment as per ready reckoner rates.”

The traders also asked for exemption of lease rent on the plot under high tension electric cables in the vegetable market where there are plans to plant 1,000 trees. The traders also asked for a parking facility to be provided.

Speaking on the occasion, Manda Mhatre said, “APMC market is the biggest market in the country. The grains, vegetable, fruit and onion-potato market have dilapidated buildings that need to be redeveloped. Due to Cidco policies, the issues have been pending for 30 years. These include additional FSI, balance FSI, plot transfer, UDCR scheme, redevelopment etc.”

She added, “We discussed the need to look up a 1,000-acre collector land to construct an international standard APMC market here. The process can be speeded up if the land belongs to the government.”

According to Mhatre, “A meeting will soon be held comprising of Cidco MD Sanjay Mukherjee, NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar and APMC administrator and additional commissioner Satish Soni soon to decide on the issue.”

She informed, “Cidco MD Mukherjee gave a very positive response and assured that the long pending issues will be resolved at the earliest.”

Informed Mhatre, “Mukherjee indicated that since projects in APMC under Cidco jurisdiction have been completed, hence with NMMC permission, additional FSI can be given to the market.

A Cidco official said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and that the issues raised by the traders will be looked into.