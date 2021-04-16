Home / Cities / Others / Navi Mumbai cops arrest lawyer for kidnapping client for 3-cr ransom
others

Navi Mumbai cops arrest lawyer for kidnapping client for 3-cr ransom

The Kharghar police arrested a 36-year-old lawyer for allegedly kidnapping one of his clients and demanding a ransom of ₹3 crore in the first week of April
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
HT Image

The Kharghar police arrested a 36-year-old lawyer for allegedly kidnapping one of his clients and demanding a ransom of 3 crore in the first week of April. The lawyer has tested positive after the arrest and has been admitted to a hospital in Panvel.

According to the police, the complainant, 32-year-old Navnath Gole, is a businessman. He was arrested by the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Ahmedabad Police in January for cheating after a business deal went wrong. “Gole’s wife then met a lawyer, Vimal Jha, to bail her husband out. Jha demanded a fee of 70 lakh. Gole’s wife paid him 12 lakh through real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and 58 lakh in cash. Gole was released on bail by an Ahmedabad court on March 3,” said an officer from Kharghar police station.

“A few days later, Jha met Gole and demanded 3 crore. He threatened to get Gole’s bail cancelled in case he failed to pay the money. On the night of April 2, Jha called Gole to his office at Belapur and demanded the money again. When Gole refused to pay, Jha, with the help of three others, kidnapped him in a car and took him to a farmhouse at Karjat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NGT asks Navi Mumbai planning body to clear water inlets at Panje wetland

Barnala nagar council president elected, amid Cong infighting

Maharashtra pollution control body takes steps to streamline mgmt of hazardous waste

Maharashtra’s Pandharpur all set for MLA bypoll tomorrow

“They also confiscated his phones and assaulted him. They kept insisting on transferring some of his property to Jha’s name. The following day, they left Gole at Kharghar and threatened to kill him if he revealed the incident anything to anyone,” the officer said.

Gole, however, approached the police. Inspector Bimal Bidve from Kharghar police station said, “We arrested Jha from Nashik from April 5. However, he was tested positive for Covid-19, hence the court granted him judicial custody. He is hospitalised. We are now hoping to arrest the other three aides.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP