Navi Mumbai: Enough beds to isolate all patients if required, says NMMC chief

After the state government announced a ban on home isolations in the 18 districts where the positivity rate is higher than the state’s average, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said that despite its positivity rate being low, the city has enough beds to isolate all Covid-19 patients, if required.

The civic body claimed that 70% of its patients are institutionally quarantined and that it has enough beds for 100% institutional isolation of patients.

NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, said, “The city has enough beds to isolate all the patients if required. The government’s latest guidelines are for those areas where the positivity rate is not coming down. We are doing very well in that regard as our positivity rate is a very good 3%. Anything below 5% is good.”

According to civic body data, there are 1,771 active patients in the city at present. Of these, 533 are under home quarantine, while 1,238 are in institutional quarantine. 859 patients are admitted to NMMC-run Covid care centres and hospitals, while 379 are admitted to private hospitals.

The city has a total of 6,803 beds capacity including ICU, oxygen, general and beds with ventilators. With the daily Covid positive cases dropping to less than 100 in the past couple of days, just 2,183 of these are occupied, while 4,620 beds are available.

For the third wave, NMMC is further planning to increase the isolation facility to 12,000 beds. These will include 1,500 ICU beds and 5,000 oxygen beds.

Bangar, however, explained, “The more people we have in institutional quarantine, the more opportunity we will have to reduce the death ratio. Late reporting and delayed treatment are main reasons for an increase in the number of deaths.”