Navi Mumbai gets electric vehicle charging station

Minister of industries, mining and Marathi language Subhash Desai on Tuesday inaugurated an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Navi Mumbai and inspected the area where a Maratha language sub-centre has been proposed.

The EV charging station has been set up in Turbhe TTC industrial area, while the sub-centre has been proposed at Sector 13 in Airoli.

The charging station has 21 AC/DC EV chargers for both two and four-wheelers. These include four DC fast chargers of 15 to 50 kW capacity and 17 AC chargers of 3.5 to 7.5 kW capacity. The vehicles will be charged in 45 minutes. There is also provision for vehicles requiring AC slow charging.

Claiming that this was one of the country’s largest EV stations, Desai said, “Setting up EV charging stations is the need of the hour. Electric vehicles are an excellent alternative to petrol and diesel vehicles. Such stations must be encouraged to meet the demand of the future. The government will make efforts to increase their numbers on the road.”

He added that the Turbhe EV charging station will be operational 24x7. All the chargers are controlled online and updated by Chargegreen App making them completely secure.

Apart from the charging station, CIDCO, has today transferred around 3,000 sq m of land to the state government for the development of the sub-centre. The sub-centre on the leased land will be developed by MIDC.

Desai informed, “The multi-purpose centre will be fully equipped with library, meeting halls, along with language-related and other offices.”