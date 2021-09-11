NC leader Wazir cremated in Jammu

Amid a swarm of people, the mortal remains of former MLC and senior National Conference leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir were cremated at Shastri Nagar cremation ground in Jammu on Saturday.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and provincial president Devender Singh Rana were among others who attended the funeral.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and senior vice-president of J&K Congress Raman Bhalla also attended the funeral of the deceased.

Omar was seen consoling the bereaved family of the deceased, who were earlier in Canada and had rushed back following Wazir’s death.

“Wazir was a leader with qualities of heart and mind, who served the people in his different capacities. In his death, the NC has lost a public spirited leader and the vacuum created will be difficult to fill,” Rana said.

Different organisations seek CBI probe

While hundreds of people turned up for the cremation, various organisations have demanded a CBI probe into his murder.

J&K Congress chief GA Mir expressed shock over the tragic death of TS Wazir. He demanded thorough investigation and appropriate legal action as per law of the land.

Wazir, 67, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday morning.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and have initiated investigations. Police are looking for two suspects believed to be behind the assassination of the senior NC leader.

Wazir’s body had reached his Gandhi Nagar residence from Delhi on Saturday morning. Wazir was a leading transporter, and the chairman of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association.

Wazir had reached Delhi on September 1 and was scheduled to leave for Canada but he went missing on September 2. Later, his decomposed body with his head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in the washroom of the flat after his family approached police to know about his whereabouts.