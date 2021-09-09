NC will contest whenever elections are held in J&K: Farooq

Former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said his party will contest whenever elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir.

He vouched for the statehood and said party’s demand of restoration of statehood is intact and the fight for this will continue.

“Our party will contest polls whenever they are held,” Abdullah said.

He was speaking to reporters after paying his respects at his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s mausolem at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar on his 39th death anniversary.

“We will win the elections whenever they are held,” he said.

Earlier also Farooq had said NC will win the elections if held in a transparent manner. He had even regretted not taking part in the panchayat and block development council polls that the NC had boycotted along with PDP.

He said the party is hopeful of getting Article 370 and 35A back one day.

Didn’t back Taliban: NC

Meanwhile, National Conference on Wednesday slammed attempts to twist party leader Farooq Abdullah’s comment on Taliban and said that the party leader never ‘backed’ or ‘supported’ the Taliban as claimed by some media channels and on social media.

“I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country,” the National Conference leader said, which has been interpreted by many as “indirectly extending support.”

“Backs? How? Falsely attributing things to Dr Farooq Abdullah that he NEVER said is DEPLORABLE. Twisting words and misrepresenting the intended meaning only exposes the so called “channels” that manufacture stories with mala fide intention,” the party tweeted.