NCB arrests six, including former Air India pilot, for supplying MD

Mumbai The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested six men including a former Air India pilot, for allegedly being part of an inter-state drug cartel after officials seized 60 kilogrammes of high quality Mephedrone or MD, worth ₹120 crore on Thursday.

Sohail Gaffar Mahida, who worked as a pilot with the national carrier between 2016 and 2018 was among the five men arrested from Mumbai, while the sixth was picked up from Jamnagar, Gujarat.

According to NCB officials, Mahida completed his flying training from San Antonio, Texas and Lithuania before joining Air India. He quit his job in 2018 allegedly on account of ill health. Among the others arrested, at least one man, Muthu Pichaidas, was a history-sheeter. He was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2001 in a 350-kg Mandrax trafficking case and was released on bail in 2008.

The Naval Intelligence Unit in Jamnagar tipped off the NCB earlier this month about suspicious activities of a few persons involved in the drug trade. Upon investigation, the NCB learnt that high quality MD was being transported by the cartel.

On October 3, the NCB arrested three men –Mahida, Pichaidas and SM Chowdhury -- from Mumbai, and a person named Bhaskar V, from Jamnagar. Officials seized 10.350 kg of MD from both cities, zonal director Amit Ghawate, NCB, said.

Their interrogation revealed major linkages across cities and the NCB arrested their associates, M I Ali and MF Chisty, who allegedly operated in Mumbai. On Thursday, the NCB raided a godown in the tony Fort area of South Mumbai and seized 50kg of MD from the premises.

Ghawate said that the Mephedrone found in the godown and seized in Jamnagar was part of the same consignment.

Mahida, who worked in Jamnagar, came to know Bhaskar, who sought MD. Mahida, who knew Pichaidas for several years, was aware that he could arrange for a consignment. Pichaidas then allegedly called Chowdhury who in turn got in touch with Ali and placed an order, the NCB official said. The consignment was allegedly stored at Chisty’s house in Ballard Pier, the police said

