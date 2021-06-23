NCB arrests son of retired Mumbai ACP with 436 LSD blots, marijuana

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday night conducted a search at the house of a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Goregaon and arrested his son Shreyas Kenjale, 24, after allegedly seizing 436 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) –– considered to be one of the largest seizures of recent times –– and 300 grams of marijuana from his possession.

According to NCB, based on specific input, they raided Kenjale’s house at Nagare Niwara in Goregaon (East) late on Monday night. During the search, NCB sleuths found the drugs from a bedroom. “Kenjale is an alleged supplier of LSD and he has a team of peddlers working under him to supply drugs, for several months. It appears that he procured drugs through the dark web, but our investigation is on to find out the source and his buyers,” said NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

LSD is a hallucinogen – a synthetically created psychedelic drug that is known for its induction of a range of psychological effects. It has emerged as a popular drug in Mumbai, especially among youngsters and college students, and is mostly illegally imported from European countries through the dark web, said an NCB officer.

In a second operation, the agency seized 9kg of charas (cannabis) hidden in a cavity near the petrol tanks of two bikes in Dadar. The arrests were made following the interrogation of Rajvinder Singh and Gurmit Singh, who were held last week allegedly with hashish. They had travelled from Punjab on a bike carrying 5kg of the contraband in a backpack.

The agency raided a religious place in Dadar last week and arrested Singh, Gurmit, Kamlesh Gupta and Amit Patel. The four had booked a room in the lodge inside the religious place, where a drug deal was on. NCB recovered 2kg of charas and ₹2.2 lakh from the accused. The agency then raided an area in Chunabhatti and arrested Noor Mohmmad Jumman with 3.3kg of charas and cash ₹2.2 lakh. After questioning all the accused, NCB officers arrested two more persons – Shabir Usman Shaikh and Nizamuddin Ahmad Taza – and recovered 12kg of charas at Padga, Bhiwandi. “The drug recovered at Padga was brought to the city in trucks from Jammu and Kashmir,” said Wankhede.