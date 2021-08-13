Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NCC cadets pay tribute to brave hearts
others

NCC cadets pay tribute to brave hearts

LUCKNOW Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence Day – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCC cadets paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the Shaheed Smarak here, on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The event organised by the NCC Directorate was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence Day – ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NCC cadets paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the Shaheed Smarak here, on Friday.

The event, organised by the NCC Directorate, was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh virtually. Brig Ravi Kapoor, group commander, Lucknow Group and Sanyukta Bhatia, mayor of Lucknow and cadets of 63 Bn NCC, laid a wreath at the statue of Kargil war hero Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra).

Recitation of patriotic poems and speeches to highlight the valour and contribution of freedom fighters marked the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle

75th Independence Day: Ashwini Vaishnaw posts pic of postal stamp issued in 1947
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP