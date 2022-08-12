NCERT syllabus-based books: Case registered against publishers for overpricing

The Civil Lines police here have lodged an FIR against some publishers for allegedly selling NCERT syllabus-based books at higher rates than the prices fixed by the UP Board. The case has been registered on the complaint of UP Board secretary, Divyakant Shukla on Thursday night under section 420 of IPC and section 63 of copyright act, police said.

In his complaint, Divyakant Shukla said that NCERT has given copyright to UP Board for printing and circulation of 67 books of 34 subjects of classes 9 to 12. Three publishers have been authorised for the work. However, one Rajiv Prakashan and some other publishers were printing the books and selling them at higher than the prescribed rates, stated the complaint.

Shukla had formed seven teams which had carried out surprise inspections at 35 schools and 16 bookshops in the district during which the anomalies came to light.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Singh said further investigations were being carried out in this connection.