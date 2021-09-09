Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NCP announces jumbo executive committee for Pune ahead of civic polls
others

NCP announces jumbo executive committee for Pune ahead of civic polls

PUNE: With the civic elections only a few months away, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced a jumbo executive committee for Pune city while giving opportunity to many fresh faces
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:33 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: With the civic elections only a few months away, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced a jumbo executive committee for Pune city while giving opportunity to many fresh faces.

NCP Pune unit president Prashant Jagtap announced an over 240 member-strong executive committee and said, “We have tried to give a chance to new faces along with senior leaders. For the first time, we have given a chance to 15% women in the main executive committee otherwise they were kept busy only in the women’s cell.”

“As new areas got merged with the PMC, the city now comes under the jurisdiction of 11 MLAs and 3 MPs. The Pune, Baramati and Khed Lok Sabha constituencies are part of the PMC. We have given representation to all the areas,” Jagtap said.

All positions except OBC president, student union president and those in the youth wing have been announced. As the candidates in the Parvati assembly constituency are more willing, the state leadership will take a call on them.

RELATED STORIES

With the civic elections inching closer, the NCP decided to activate the party cadre and make new appointments, according to the party office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

24x7 water project: PMC calculation error results in fresh 52 cr tender

Pune Police lookout notice for Narayan Rane’s wife Neelam, and son Nitesh

No additional restrictions for Ganesh fest: Dilip Walse-Patil

MSRTC reports increase in passengers travelling home for Ganesh fest
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP