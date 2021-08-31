Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

NCP member wants Kondhwa Haj House to be get same treatment as Dhankawadi Ram statue

PUNE Abdul Pathan a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune, has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) use the same yardstick it is going by for the erection of a statue of Ram, when it comes to a “Haj House”, proposed in Kondhwa
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Recently, the PMC approved funds for a statue of Lord Ram at Dhankawadi, Ambegaon Pathar, to come up on a playground. BJP corporator Varsha Tapkir first proposed the statue..

The PMC has also scrapped a proposal to erect the “Haj House” on an amenity plot in Kondhwa reserved for multipurpose, public use.

The NCP’s Abdul Gafoor Pathan has offered to finance the project.

Pathan said, “I am not opposed to erecting the Ram sculpture. My point is only that PMC cannot apply two rules for such proposals. For the Haj House, PMC said that it would require the state government’s permission, but now they are approving the Ram sculpture. It must also require the state government’s clearance. “

A Haj House operates like a “transit location” for pilgrims on their way to perform the Haj in Saudi Arabia. A Haj House normally offers boarding and lodging to pilgrims.

The Standing Committee has already cleared the Ram statue, and it will now come up before the general body (GB) meeting.

