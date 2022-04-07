NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway (NCR) has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said.
In hammer throw, Gurjinder won silver and Ejaz Ahmed won bronze even as Manoj Yadav won bronze in javelin throw and Nandini Gupta won bronze in 3000m steeplechase while Rishu Singh won bronze in 1500m race, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma said.
Apart from this, Krishnanand Tripathi in javelin throw, Satendra in shot put, Rajkumar Singh in 10000 meters race came in fourth missing a medal narrowly, he added.
The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday. The GM inquired about every player of the athletic team and congratulated them for the wonderful achievements and motivated them for better performances in the future.
He also appreciated the team’s coach Ragini Singh and team manager Diwakar Shukla and motivated them towards better team management and coaching.
On the occasion, the GM also praised Virendra Pal, who was a part of the Indian Railway cross country team and won silver in the 56th National Cross Country Championship held in Kohima recently.
On this occasion the president of North Central Railway Sports Association Sharad Mehta, its general secretary Nitin Garg, secretary to GM NCR Ajay Singh and other officials of North Central Railway Sports Association and members of North Central Railway Sports Cell Dinesh Yadav and Maqbool Ahmed were present.
Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and Bhupendra's 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant's wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra's mother Sudesh Devi.
CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.
Robbers loot ₹50 lakh from Darbhanga bank
Armed robbers struck a branch of Punjab National Bank in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday and looted approximately ₹50 lakh at gun point, police said. The branch is located at Supaul Bazaar under Biraul subdivision, 48 kilometres east of district headquarters of Darbhanga. “We have launched a probe and efforts are on to arrest the culprits,” he said. The CCTV footage were being scrutinized. Sources said there was no security guard deployed at the branch.
Birbhum violence: CBI makes first arrests, four suspects held in Mumbai
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday apprehended four persons in connection with the killings that took place at a village in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district. According to a report by news agency PTI, the four accused had fled to Mumbai after the arson in Birbhum fearing arrest. The men were arrested from their hideout early on Thursday morning. At least nine lives were lost in the arson.
