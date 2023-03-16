NCR earns 354 cr in rail land use; highest in 20 years

North Central Railway (NCR) has earned an income of ₹354 crore in the year 2022-23 (till March 13, 2023) through the use of railway land. This is the highest income since NCR came into existence, informed officials.

The best performance in the last 20 years since the NCR came into existence in 2003 was an earning of ₹111 crore in 2016-17. The income earned this year is more than three times the income of the year 2016-17. Compared to the income earned in the year 2022-23, last year only ₹42.78 crore was earned through railway land, the officials added.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR, HS Upadhyay said, “This unexpected increase in the earning has been possible in compliance with the guidelines issued under the monthly meetings held by general manager NCR Satish Kumar and the efforts of the chief engineer by the divisional railway managers (DRMs) of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi.”

DRMs of these three divisions of NCR took special interest and got the guidelines of GM implemented on ground, he added.

Due to the efforts, an income of about ₹235 crore was earned from the fee received from the permission for land crossing of Kanpur Metro alone, CPRO shared.

Railway earns money by giving its vacant land to private parties and PSU companies under land leasing licensing fees. Apart from this, it also earns money from the permission of way leave and the fees received by Metro Rail for crossing from railway land.