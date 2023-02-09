NCR sets new record of interchanging 758 trains in a single day

North Central Railway (NCR), one of the busiest rail sections of the country, has set a record of interchanging 758 trains in a single day, on Tuesday.

The highest ever single day interchange of 38,301 wagons was also achieved on the day. Earlier, the record of interchanging of 740 trains was achieved on January 19, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have set this record following an efficient management by railway personnel, controllers and line staff and the efficient management by officers and operational arrangements,” said senior public relation officer (PRO), NCR, Amit Malviya.

General manager, NCR, Satish Kumar has congratulated all the officers and employees on this success of the zone and motivated them to maintain this order and keep improving continuously.

Of these interchanges, 172 trains were handled at various interchange points with dedicated freight corridor (DFC), 119 with East Central Railway (ECR), 45 with North Eastern Railway (NER), 204 at various interchange points with Northern Railway (NR), 39 at various interchange points with North Western Railway (NWR) and 179 trains with West Central Railway (WCR) was achieved. During this, very efficient co-ordination was maintained with the control rooms and officers of other adjacent zones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interchanging of trains, be it goods or passenger train, can be explained as taking over a given train from a different railway zone and handing it over to the next zone. A high number of interchanging also means the efficiency of the system needed to run the train including railway personnel, controllers and line staff and personnel engaged in operational arrangements etc.