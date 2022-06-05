Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCR turns to smart devices to cut power consumption
NCR turns to smart devices to cut power consumption

The North Central Railways (NCR) has installed Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) devices in escalators and lifts located in different stations under its jurisdiction in order to reduce energy consumption and save the environment.
Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) devices installed in escalators.
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In a bid to save the environment and cut down the energy consumption, authorities at North Central Railways (NCR) have started installing Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) devices in escalators and lifts installed at different stations under its jurisdiction. By adopting this new technology, the energy consumption would be reduced by around 30-40%, informed officials.

NCR was also installing the technology in locos operated under them, they added.

When compared with other modes of drives, the VVVF drive offers a low starting current with a high-power factor i.e. better efficiency in power supply with good ride quality and floor levelling. It can reduce motor starting currents by as much as 50% to 80% compared with conventional motor drives. Further, the wear and tear of the equipment can also be reduced during the start/stop of the motor by using a VVVF motor drive.

“This energy-efficient VVVF controlled start and stop feature has been provided in 40 escalators across different stations of NCR. Soon, the technology will be used in 26 more escalators, thereby saving more energy,” said Shivam Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCR.

Likewise, an energy-efficient VVVF control system has also been installed in 28 lifts in different stations of NCR, and soon, the same would be installed in 10 more lifts.

The escalator at Mathura along with the lifts installed at Agra Cantt station and Kanpur Central are a few examples where this technology is being used, said the CPRO.

The official further informs that along with VVVF control escalators and lifts, NCR has also installed timers in controlling the start and switch off of the high mast lights. The system saves a lot of energy as the sensor-based timers installed in the high mast switch off the light at a controlled time. As many as 223 such high mast lights have been installed across different stations of NCR.

Apart from this, the energy-efficient LED lights are being used in station name boards and signages installed at 35 stations of NCR. It saves a lot of energy as the power consumption has been substantially reduced, said the official.

