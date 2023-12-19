NCRB data: 101 people lost lives in 106 electrical short circuit incidents across Uttar Pradesh in 2022

letters@htlive.com NCRB data: 101 people lost lives in 106 electrical short circuit incidents across UP in 2022 (Pic for representation)

Lucknow: As many as 101 people died in a total of 106 incidents of electrical short circuits across Uttar Pradesh in the year 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released earlier month. This included a total of 83 men and 18 women while five people were injured in similar incidents including four men and a woman.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Importantly, U.P. ranked fourth in number of deaths due to electrical short circuit. On Monday two patients, a woman and 31-days-old newborn, lost their lives when a fire broke out in the operation theatre (OT) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

“Electrical short circuit is the reason behind most of the fire accidents, but the short circuit is caused by multiple reasons, said director of electric safety, GK Singh over phone.

“A team of electric safety visited the SGPGIMS to analyse the situation and reason behind the cause of fire. The initial examination suggested that the electrical short circuit was caused by internal overloading of equipment installed in operation theatre and this could be because of different reasons, including a technical fault with the equipment or its poor quality. However, further enquiry needs to be done to find the exact reason behind the fire break,” he said.

During the same period in 2022, the state of Odisha is on the top with a total of 446 deaths, including 403 men and 43 women in accidents related to electrical short circuits, which is followed by 143 deaths in Maharashtra in as many incidents, including 109 men and 34 women and 118 deaths in Bihar in 154 such incidents including 97 men and 21 women while 30 men and 17 were injured. Across India, a total of 3,375 fire incidents were reported in the past two years in 2021 (1,808) and 2022 (1,567) due to electrical short circuit as per the latest data.