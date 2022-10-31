NCR’s special cleanliness campaign to conclude today

The massive cleanliness drive being organised by the North Central Railway (NCR) since October 2 under the ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ of the Indian Railways, will conclude on Monday.

Through these campaigns, along with improving the level of cleanliness, the NCR is making general public, railway workers, their families and others aware about the importance of cleanliness.

Under the campaign, elimination of unwanted files, scrap disposal, resolution of VIP references are also being done on priority basis, informed chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

“During the Special Campaign 2.0, 27 VIP references have been disposed of. Besides, unwanted, irrelevant and old files are also being disposed of. Old files and papers not only occupy extra space in the offices but also affect the office environment and it takes extra time to search any data. As such, 5,362 files have been identified and eliminated,” he explained.

“Intense cleanliness drives are being conducted in all railway stations, residential complexes and offices during the special campaign. The cooperation of the railway personnel as well as the general public is also being taken,” the CPRO shared.

The NCR is also running publicity campaigns for public awareness through various mediums as well through social media and posters on stations and through public address system. In continuation of these cleanliness drives, 464 campaigns have been conducted in all the stations and offices of the North Central Railway, said Upadhyay.