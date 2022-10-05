NCW seeks explanation from Chhattisgarh minister over comment on BJP MP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu for his “inappropriate remarks” on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Saroj Pandey and asked him to apologise for the comments.

Sahu made the controversial remarks against Pandey last week after she raised the issue of condition of roads in Chhattisgarh.

In a tweet on Monday, NCW said that it has taken cognizance of the matter and its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Sahu.

Last month, the Twitter handle of the Chhattisgarh BJP shared a video of Pandey in which she was seen showing potholes on a road in the Akaltara assembly constituency.

Pandey raised questions on the Congress government and also criticised Tamhradwaj Sahu, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, for the bad condition of roads.

Subsequently, on September 30, Sahu, while answering questions of the media over the allegations of Pandey , used his controversial remark on Pandey. Later, he sought to clarify that he used the controversial word to refer to the roads.

Reacting sharply to his comments, Pandey hit out at the Congress and tweeted in Hindi, “In this great nation which considers women as Narayani, the anti-feminist mindset of the Congress has pushed it to zero. Do you (Sahu) have the same views on (Congress leaders) Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi ji?”

Tagging chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, she asked whether politics will stoop to such a low level?

The BJP leader also tagged NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, asking her to take cognizance of the matter.

The NCW chairperson retweeted Pandey’s tweet with the comment, “ It is really sad when these public representatives can’t see women beyond her physical appearance and looks. An Opposition leader is raising an issue of development and this gentleman is giving remarks on her looks. Seriously, something wrong with him.”

(With PTI input)