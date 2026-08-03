NDRF deploys extra flood rescue team at Varanasi ghats for Shravan pilgrims

: The 11th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed an additional flood and water rescue team at the Ganga ghats due to the large number of pilgrims visiting Kashi during the holy month of Shravan and the resulting congestion.

A specialised team of the 11th Battalion remains deployed at the Ganga ghats throughout the year to respond to water-related emergencies, including operating a water ambulance (HT photo)

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The team is on round-the-clock duty with motorboats, water ambulances, modern rescue equipment and other life-saving resources. Commanding officer Anoop Singh Bisht inspected the deployment sites and reviewed the teams’ operational preparedness. He also checked the condition and functioning of rescue equipment, motorboats and water ambulances.

Bisht directed personnel to ensure pilgrims’ safety throughout the Sawan Mela by maintaining constant vigilance, quick response, effective coordination and high professional standards. He said the 11th Battalion is committed to ensuring the safe, organised and smooth conduct of the Sawan Mela in coordination with the local administration and other agencies.

The NDRF also appealed to pilgrims and boat operators to ensure the mandatory use of life jackets during boat rides and to follow all safety guidelines issued by the district administration. A specialised team of the 11th Battalion remains deployed at the Ganga ghats throughout the year to respond to water-related emergencies, including operating a water ambulance. Besides carrying out rescue operations, the team regularly conducts awareness programmes for pilgrims, boatmen and local residents on water safety, safe boating, drowning prevention and disaster preparedness.

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