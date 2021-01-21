Nearly 46% seats in Punjab Technical University vacant this academic session

Nearly 46% seats in colleges affiliated to the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) in the current academic session (2020-21) are vacant. The university managed to fill only 28,155 of the total 52,753 seats (which comes around 54%) even after extended round of counselling and direct admissions concluded on December 31 last year.

The university authorities, however, say there was a jump of 4% in student intake as compared to the corresponding year when 35,166 of the total 68,801 seats (nearly 50%) were filled. This year, PTU offered nearly 16,048 less seats as compared to 2019-20, data shared by the PTU shows. Data shows that nearly 38% and 54% seats in the AICTE and non-AICTE courses this session remain vacant (See chart). More than 270 colleges, technical and non-technical institiutes in the state are affiliated to the PTU.

Of the 15,626 BTech seats (10,773 of BTech and 4,853 BTech lateral entry in second year), 46% seats (7,118) remain vacant. The varsity authorities said it got very good response in BTech (lateral entry) as they could fill 48% seats while last year, 65% seats remained vacant.

PTU main campus in Kapurthala district has nearly 34% more students as compared to 2019-20 as more than 1,500 students are currently studying there.

PTU vice-chancellor Ajay Kumar Sharma said, “We developed PTU campus here in Kapurthala and the varsity’s ranking and perception among students improved with better infrastructure. We roped in top-end multinational companies during placement drives.”

Experts say more students from Punjab are opting for overseas varsities for higher education and dearth of employment opportunities are two main reasons behind the trend. Pandemic also played a role in lesser student intake, especially those from outside the state.

Other reason is pending dues of the post-matric scholarship scheme as students didn’t want to get harassed as degrees of students from the said category were being held back over non-payment of fee. As per the joint action committee of private colleges, nearly 1.25 lakh SC students dropped out of the colleges from 2016-17 to 2019-20 sessions because of scholarship issue as nearly 1,650 private colleges are yet to receive ₹1,800 crore from the Punjab government.

A senior PTU functionary said there was need to improve the education standard in the affiliated colleges and create more employment opportunities.

Narender Singh, former director of Guru Gobind Singh engineering college, Talwandi Sabo, said, “Our regulatory bodies, including the AICTE, are increasing seats without market research for job options. The private players for survival are recruiting under-qualified teachers at paltry salary and government couldn’t fix pay grade for them, leading to fall in the education standard.”