Need more AAP MPs to raise Punjab’s voice in House: Chadha

Ludhiana AAP MP Raghav Chadha during a roadshow in Fatehgarh Sahib constituency on Monday. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who was absent from party’s poll campaign due to an eye surgery in the United Kingdom, on Monday held a rally in support of party’s Fatehgarh Sahib candidate Gurpreet Singh GP.

Chadha had returned from the UK on May 18. Holding roadshows in Sahnewal, Payal, and Khanna, Chadha highlighted his efforts in the Rajya Sabha. “Since being nominated, I have consistently raised issues concerning Punjab and its farmers. However, to amplify our collective voice, I need more partners in Parliament,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Chadha stressed the importance of electing a representative who will advocate for Punjab’s rights in the Lok Sabha. “This is not an assembly election. You need an MP who will go to Delhi and fight for your rights.