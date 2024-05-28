 Need more AAP MPs to raise Punjab’s voice in House: Chadha - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Need more AAP MPs to raise Punjab’s voice in House: Chadha

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 08:20 AM IST

According to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, he has been raising issues concerning Punjab but more partners (MPs) are needed to amplify the voice.

Ludhiana

AAP MP Raghav Chadha during a roadshow in Fatehgarh Sahib constituency on Monday. (PTI)
AAP MP Raghav Chadha during a roadshow in Fatehgarh Sahib constituency on Monday. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who was absent from party’s poll campaign due to an eye surgery in the United Kingdom, on Monday held a rally in support of party’s Fatehgarh Sahib candidate Gurpreet Singh GP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chadha had returned from the UK on May 18. Holding roadshows in Sahnewal, Payal, and Khanna, Chadha highlighted his efforts in the Rajya Sabha. “Since being nominated, I have consistently raised issues concerning Punjab and its farmers. However, to amplify our collective voice, I need more partners in Parliament,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Chadha stressed the importance of electing a representative who will advocate for Punjab’s rights in the Lok Sabha. “This is not an assembly election. You need an MP who will go to Delhi and fight for your rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Need more AAP MPs to raise Punjab’s voice in House: Chadha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On