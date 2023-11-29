‘Need to be alerted in the current volatile geo-strategic environment’

Highlighting lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine war and recent military operations carried out by Israel, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force (IAF), emphasised the need for a high state of readiness in the current volatile geo-strategic environment.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presiding over the Central Air Command Annual Commanders’ Conference in Prayagraj (Sourced)

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari directed the commanders to sharpen their focus on self-reliance and indigenisation towards the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ He further stressed realistic training and constant updating of knowledge as the focus areas for the training of AgniveerVayu.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari made these remarks at the Central Air Command Annual Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday, which he had presided over. All commanders of the stations under CAC’s area of responsibility (AoR), including command staff, attended the conference, as informed by group captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (Defence), Prayagraj region, on Wednesday.

In his address to commanders, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari praised the efforts of all air warriors for the successful conduct of the Air Force Day Parade in Prayagraj, along with the air display at Sangam and Bhopal.

Later, the Chief of the Air Staff presented trophies in various categories to the stations of CAC AoR. The CAS appreciated the level of operational preparedness and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations undertaken in CAC AoR in the recent past, adding that a well-trained air warrior who is technologically sound and able to adapt to technological disruptions would serve as a force multiplier. The Chief interacted with all personnel involved in the conference and complimented them during his address for their response and immense efforts in undertaking the mandated tasks.

Meanwhile, Neeta Chaudhari, the President of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFFWA), attended the board of management meeting and was apprised by Suneeta Kapoor, the President of AFFWA (Regional), of various welfare measures undertaken by AFFWA (Regional) in CAC AoR. Neeta Chaudhari also interacted with and addressed all Sanginis, appreciating the welfare activities undertaken by AFFWA (Regional).

