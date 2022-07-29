‘Need to feed intellect as it guides every moment of life’

Swami Chidrupanandji, director, All-India Chinmaya Yuva Kendra has said that we all need to feed our intellect, which guides us every moment of life. Our sufferings are in reality psychological, and introspection is the key to alleviate suffering, he said.

He was speaking on ‘Empowering Intellect’ organised by Patanjali Group of Schools in Sangam city, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Chidrupanandji said that our mind can be trained and guided to become intuitive. “Our consciousness is the meeting of mind, intellect, memory and ego. The mind is a flow of thoughts in all directions therefore it needs to be channelized. There is a need for intellectual transformation as it takes us towards success. Intellectual journey is a journey of the intellect, mind and body. It is a journey within which transforms life,” he said.

He further explained the meaning of intellect and intelligence saying that the former is an ability while the latter is the faculty of understating.

The lecture was attended by the school secretary Prof Krishna Gupta, members of the school management Ravindra Gupta, Rekha Gupta, principals and teaching staff of Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir, Patanjali Nursery School, Ganga Gurukulam and Patanjali Rishikul.

Earlier, the lecture commenced with the lighting of the lamp and an invocation followed by a welcome address by Krishna Gupta, who urged Swami Chidrupanandji to help teachers and students come out from fear of the pandemic and realize the nature of changeless reality.

A question-answer session and prayer were also organised after the talk. The vote of thanks was delivered by Nityanand Singh, principal, Patanjali Rishikul.