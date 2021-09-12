Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET exam held in Pune on Sunday

PUNE The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the academic year 2021 was held at various exam centres across the city on Sunday
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
The exam is held for undergraduate medical courses. Adhering to all the Covid safety measures, a physical examination was held across the country, including Pune, from 2pm to 5pm.

Entry to the examination centre was allowed from 11am onwards to allow for social distancing. Entry was stopped at 1.30pm.

Candidates were not allowed to carry any belongings, bags or mobile phones inside the exam centre. Only a pen and identity card were allowed. The test was on a gradable OMR sheet.

“The examination went well for me, but the physics paper was hard and I took time to answer the maximum questions. I hope to get good marks and get into a prominent medical college,” said Sakshi Keni, an student.

