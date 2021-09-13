Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NEET: Man arrested in Gorakhpur for appearing as solver
others

NEET: Man arrested in Gorakhpur for appearing as solver

The 23-year-old man appeared for a candidate at an exam centre set up at Naval’s Academy Senior Secondary School in Sidharthhapuram of Gorakhpur
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST
The 23-year-old man arrested for appearing as solver in NEET exam is a resident of Kushinagar. (Pic for representation only)

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Gorakhpur on Monday for allegedly appearing for an NEET aspirant during the exam held on Sunday, police said.

The national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET), the gateway to MBBS and BDS seats in the country, was held on Sunday across the nation.

The man-- Rahul Kumar of Kushinagar -- appeared for a candidate at the exam centre set up at Naval’s Academy Senior Secondary School in Sidharthhapuram of Gorakhpur.

A case was lodged against Kumar under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (using forged documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as forged genuine document) of IPC.

The police have also seized a fake Aadhaar card and admit card from his possession, Ramgarh Tal SHO said and added that the accused, who is also a student, has been sent to jail.

He further said probe was on to see whether he took money to appear on behalf of the candidate.

