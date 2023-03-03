NER to run 16 festival special trains in U.P.

GORAKHPUR

The NE Railways authorities have decided to run 16 festival special trains ahead of the festival of colours, Holi.

The Railways has decided to run 05978/05977 Dibrugarh to Gorakhpur special trains on March 2, 7, 9 and 14.

Similarly, a pair of Gorakhpur-New Jalpaiguri 05777/05778 Holi special trains will leave from Gorakhpur on March 4 and 11 while it will run from New Jalpaiguri on March 6 and 13.

In addition, 05005 Gorakhpur-Amritsar Holi special will leave from Gorakhpur on March 3 and 17 while it will leave from Amritsar on March 4 and 18.

Railway authorities have also decided to extend Dadar to Gorakhpur special train 01025 till July 2. Chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Railways had also decided to run Holi special trains 01467/01468 from Varanasi to Lokmanya Tilak terminal and 05418/05419 Shahjahanpur-Pilibhit special trains to accommodate passengers.

Abdur Rahman