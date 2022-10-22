Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NER women wrestlers shine in world championships

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST

The two women won a silver and a bronze medal in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship now underway in Pontevedra, Spain

Winners of women’s wrestling championship in Spain, Ankush first from right and Manti first from left (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Two women wrestlers of N E Railways won the silver and bronze medal in the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship now underway in Pontevedra, Spain.

Ashok Mishra, general manager, NE Railways, congratulated the winners and said that their achievement had made the organisation proud as sports persons of railways were doing well on the world stage.

Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, posted as TC in Lucknow, said that Anshu had won a silver medal in 50-kg category and Manti won bronze in the 57-kg championship.

Abdur Rahman

