Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / New CJ of Himachal HC stresses on speedy delivery of justice
others

New CJ of Himachal HC stresses on speedy delivery of justice

A full court reference was held on Tuesday in the high court to welcome the 26th chief justice (CJ) of Himachal Pradesh high court, Mohammad Rafiq
Justice Mohammad Rafiq was sworn-in as the chief justice of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on October 14. (HT File)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

A full court reference was held on Tuesday in the high court to welcome the 26th chief justice (CJ) of Himachal Pradesh high court, Mohammad Rafiq.

Justice Rafiq was sworn-in as the chief justice of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on October 14. The proceedings of the reference were conducted by registrar general Virender Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Rafiq said he is “delighted” to assume the charge as the 26th chief justice of the HC.

He stressed on delivery of easily accessible, speedy and cost-effective justice, especially to the poor and needy; and called upon the state and district legal services authorities to identify all such litigants who deserve to be provided free legal aid.

He beseeched advocates to conduct minimum five pro bono cases for such litigants every year. He stressed on strengthening and streamlining the judiciary right from the lowest level and said all efforts should be made to preserve its integrity, fairness and independence so as to make it in real sense an instrument of justice.

He said keeping this in mind and also the pendency of cases in the HC as well as district judiciary in the state, the priority should be given to dispose of all cases which are more than five years old.

RELATED STORIES

He assured of resolving the genuine problems of members of the Bar, litigants and judicial staff in overall interest of the administration of justice.

Justice Sabina welcomed the new CJ. Advocate general Ashok Sharma, chairman of the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ajay Kochhar, president of HC Bar Association Lovneesh Kanwar, and additional solicitor general of India Balram Sharma also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the new CJ.

Judges of the HC including justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, justice Sureshwar Thakur, justice Vivek Singh Thakur, justice Ajay Mohan Goel, justice Sandeep Sharma, justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, and justice Satyen Vaidya also attended the full court address.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shahjahanpur killing: HC lawyers to abstain from work today

Fake marksheet case: BJP MLA from Ayodhya’s Gosaiganj sent to jail

Congress expels state secy for six years over ‘anti-party activities’

Kushinagar Airport: Foreign tourists to increase by 20%; East UP workers in SE Asia to land closer home
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP