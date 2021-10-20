New CJ of Himachal HC stresses on speedy delivery of justice

A full court reference was held on Tuesday in the high court to welcome the 26th chief justice (CJ) of Himachal Pradesh high court, Mohammad Rafiq.

Justice Rafiq was sworn-in as the chief justice of the high court of Himachal Pradesh on October 14. The proceedings of the reference were conducted by registrar general Virender Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Rafiq said he is “delighted” to assume the charge as the 26th chief justice of the HC.

He stressed on delivery of easily accessible, speedy and cost-effective justice, especially to the poor and needy; and called upon the state and district legal services authorities to identify all such litigants who deserve to be provided free legal aid.

He beseeched advocates to conduct minimum five pro bono cases for such litigants every year. He stressed on strengthening and streamlining the judiciary right from the lowest level and said all efforts should be made to preserve its integrity, fairness and independence so as to make it in real sense an instrument of justice.

He said keeping this in mind and also the pendency of cases in the HC as well as district judiciary in the state, the priority should be given to dispose of all cases which are more than five years old.

He assured of resolving the genuine problems of members of the Bar, litigants and judicial staff in overall interest of the administration of justice.

Justice Sabina welcomed the new CJ. Advocate general Ashok Sharma, chairman of the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Ajay Kochhar, president of HC Bar Association Lovneesh Kanwar, and additional solicitor general of India Balram Sharma also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the new CJ.

Judges of the HC including justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, justice Sureshwar Thakur, justice Vivek Singh Thakur, justice Ajay Mohan Goel, justice Sandeep Sharma, justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, and justice Satyen Vaidya also attended the full court address.