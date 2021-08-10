New director reviews work on new terminal at Pune airport

PUNE: In what will bring cheer to air passengers in Pune, the work on expansion of the Pune International Airport at Lohegaon by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has picked up pace and is going on in full swing. Among the highlights of the Pune airport expansion project is the construction of a new terminal building at a cost of Rs400 crore. Santosh Dhoke, who took charge as the director of the Pune airport last week, reviewed the ongoing work on the terminal building on Monday.

“As I have taken charge of the Pune airport, it is my responsibility to check and inspect the ongoing projects part of which is the new terminal building. All are ongoing work proposals at the Pune airport and I have reviewed the progress of the work. Instructions have been given to the engineers and contractors to expedite the work to meet the given deadline. Our focus is not to miss deadlines as that will help us complete the work till September 2022,” said Dhoke.

“There are several issues and challenges we are facing in terms of the infrastructure and due to the pandemic. But the work is going on very well now and we are coordinating with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the no-objection certificates (NOCs) required,” he said.

The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at a cost of Rs400 crore; a multilevel car parking at a cost of Rs120 crore; and a new cargo complex at a cost of about Rs300 crore. The new terminal building is being constructed on a 40,000 square metre plot towards the eastern side of the existing terminal building. Once the new terminal building comes up, the airport will cover a total area of 64,300 square metres. The new terminal building will have five new aerobridges. Once it becomes operational, the airport will have a total 10 aerobridges. Work on the new integrated terminal building worth Rs358.89 crore has been awarded to a company named ITD Cementation India Ltd whereas the company, Egis, based in France, has been appointed as consultant for the new terminal building work.

Prior to taking charge as director of the Pune airport last week, Dhoke served as airport director at Shrinagar airport for two years.