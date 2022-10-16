Home / Cities / Others / ‘New Education Policy aims to promote spiritual culture’

'New Education Policy aims to promote spiritual culture'

Published on Oct 16, 2022

Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh expressing his views in the seminar on New Education Policy in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and current advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on education affairs, Dhirendra Pal Singh said here on Saturday that the objective of the New Education Policy is to promote the spirit of spiritual culture in the new generation.

Inaugurating the two-day seminar on the new education policy at Maharana Pratap Degree College Dhusad, Singh said that it is not the characteristic of the Indian culture to promote the culture of marketing. We are for global family and not for global market, he added.

Expressing his views, a member of the Draft Committee for the New Education Policy, professor Mazhar Asif said that the New Education Policy lays importance on teaching in mother language to strengthen bonds with our traditional culture.

Vice chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University and others also expressed their views on this occasion.

