New entrants of Prayagraj-based United Univ steal the show at ‘Aarambh’

PRAYAGRAJ: City-based United University (UU) welcomed its new students with a freshers’ party -- ‘Aarambh’ -- hosted by the senior students. A blast of activities -- including music, dance, and ramp walk -- ensured fun and frolic at the party on Monday, said varsity officials.

The function kicked off with the lighting of a lamp by United Group of Institutions (UGI) president Jagdish Gulati, group vice-chairman Satpal Gulati, university’s pro-vice-chancellor AM Agarwal, dean (planning and development) Chetan Vyas, head of mass communication department VV Singh, and registrar Rajesh Pathak. Cultural head Archana Tandon played a crucial role in putting together the function.

The event started with Ganesh Vandana. It was followed by a series of dance performances by newcomers on hit Bollywood numbers like ‘My Desi Girl’, ‘Sajna Di Vaari-Vaari’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’, and ‘Disco Deewane’, among others. The ramp walk was another highlight of the show. Students dressed in attractive outfits captivated the audience with their confident ramp walks.

The title of Mister and Miss Fresher was won by Asmit Singh and Sneha from the Agriculture department, Mahip Trivedi and Palak from the Law department, Aviral (MCA) and Gulfisha (BCA) from the Computer Science department, Himanshu and Vanshika from the Management department, and Krish from Nursing and Sonali from the BJAMC department. Meanwhile, Mariyam was declared ad ‘Face of the event’. Also, Avi from BTech and Indrakshi from BBA won Mister and Miss Perfect titles. Similarly, Aditya from BSc and Ayushi from BA also clinched their department’s Mister and Miss Perfect titles.

