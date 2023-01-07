New faculties, in-demand courses in offing at PRSU in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ State-run Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University is gearing up to start a number of new courses at its Naini-based campus. The varsity has already sent a proposal to the state government to start courses like BTech, BSc/MSc in various streams, BSc (Agriculture), and law courses from the next academic session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The choice of courses taught at the university will be expanded in the coming months. The university has proposed to start BTech courses from our campus. We have also sent a proposal to the government for starting five new faculties,” said Avinash Srivastava, public relations officer of the state university. On getting approval from the state government, the new in-demand courses will be introduced by the university. Also, the number of faculties would be increased to seven, added the PRO.

Keeping in mind the new courses, a new academic block is also being constructed on the vast campus of the state university, located at Naini, said Srivastava. At present, the state university only has Arts, Commerce and Management faculties. While 10 courses are run under the faculty of Arts, courses of commerce and management studies are conducted at the faculty of commerce and management.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the proposal, five new faculties -- including Science, Agriculture, Law, and Education -- are to be started in the varsity. Its draft has been prepared and sent to the state government for formal approval. The plan is to start the courses in the new session after getting the green signal from the government, said varsity officials.

All core branches of BTech like IT, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering will be started in a phased manner according to the proposal. Apart from this, various courses in agriculture will be started in the Faculty of Agriculture. Under Law faculty, LLB and LLM courses could be offered by the university. Likewise, BEd and MEd courses would be launched under the Faculty of Education, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal to start new courses envisages the growth of university in the next 10 years. “We have started working on the 10-year expansion plan of the university wherein new courses would give the needed impetus for attracting brilliant minds to pursue these courses from the university,” says vice chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Singh. While updating the projected growth of the university and its preparations to suit the needs of the next 10 years and more, the responsibility of preparing an action plan has been entrusted to expert teachers. Under this, the focus will be on academic, innovation, start-up, skill development, sports, non-academic activities etc. of the university, he added.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, the Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh. It was set up in 2016. The university has a total of 667 colleges -- including 348 colleges in Prayagraj, 77 in Kaushambi, 77 in Fatehpur and 165 in Pratapgarh district -- affiliated to it. Presently, there are around 4.5 lakh students enrolled in the varsity and its affiliated colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}