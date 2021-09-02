New food, nutrition policy will boost healthy Himachal initiative: CM

The state government is all set to launch a new food and nutrition policy, which will take Himachal on path of becoming a health state, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He was presiding over an event held to mark the first foundation day of Himachal Pradesh State Food Commission (HPSFC).

He also launched the website of HPSFC on the occasion. The CM said the major objective of this website was to spread awareness about right of food. He said the commission has also prepared a draft of food and nutrition policy, which will be uploaded on the website so that all stakeholders can be sensitised and their feedback can be taken on the policy.

Thakur said the state government has taken various steps to redress malnutrition and anaemia, particularly among children and women in the state.

The CM said the state government was working to ensure that every eligible citizen gets the benefits of various schemes, such as public distribution system, mid-day meal, integrated child development services and Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojna. He said that the state government was also providing fortified wheat flour and rice to consumers of PDS to add nutritional value.

Chairman, state food commission, Surender Singh Ghonkrokta apprised the CM about the functioning of the commission and unique features of the website.

Secretary, food and civil supplies, C Paulrasu, advisor to the CM, RN Batta, managing director, HP state civil supplies corporation, KC Chaman, member secretary Anil Chauhan and other official and non- official members of the commission were also present on the occasion.

Co-op bank complex inaugurated

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) has been providing efficient and reliable banking services to about 16 lakh consumers through its 218 branches and 23 extension centres located in remote parts of the state, CM Thakur said while inaugurating the new complex of Rohru branch of the bank.

Thakur said the bank has achieved a new milestone by surpassing the magical figure of ₹19,000 crore gross businesses in the state. He said the bank has provided loan of ₹1,448 crore to people of the state engaged in agricultural activities. He said during the Covid pandemic, the bank through its emergent credit line scheme provided banking services to the consumers.

The CM said the bank was also providing modern banking services to consumers through a network of over 100 ATMs. He said the bank was also providing services such as UPI-enabled digital services, Google Pay, Phone Pay, IMPS, PFMS, RTGES/NEFT and mobile banking to ensure efficient services to the consumers.