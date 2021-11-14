Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Kheri SP takes charge, sets priorities

A 2014-batch IPS, Sanjiv Suman, was appointed the new SP of Lakhimpur Kheri replacing Vijay Dhull who was transferred late Thursday evening
New Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman (HT)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lakhimpur Kheri Controlling and preventing crime, especially those against women, along with streamlining traffic are some of the key agendas of the new superintendent of police Sanjiv Suman, who took charge on Friday.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, Suman said a peculiar problem of traffic mismanagement in Lakhimpur city has drawn his attention.

“Narrow roads and lack of parking places had compounded the problem. I would ensure that traffic on the roads runs smoothly while for some infrastructural issues I would coordinate with respective authorities,” he said.

Suman, who has earlier served in Bulandsahr, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Hapur and Lucknow in different capacities, took note of the common grievance of communication gap between the media and the police particularly regarding Tikunia case and said he would look into the issue.

Regarding the October 3 Tikunia violence in which eight people were killed, Suman said the special investigation team (SIT) was smoothly conducting the probe into the case.

