New phase of vaccination will be decisive: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the new phase of vaccination will prove decisive in the fight against Covid-19. He said all necessary arrangements should be made for the large-scale vaccination beginning on May 1.

In this connection, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement for vaccination for all those above 18 years of age from May 1 was a welcome move.

He described vaccination as the most effective protection against Covid-19.

Those patients who had received both doses of the vaccine but were still getting the Covid-19 infection were recovering in four to five days and the discharge policy of hospitals should be prepared keeping this in mind, the chief minister suggested.

He said separate monitoring should be done for L-1, L-2 and L-3 hospitals and oxygen be made available there.

Oxygen supply

Central oxygen supply was needed, the chief minister said, adding that every hospital should have oxygen back-up for 36 hours.

He said all the oxygen being produced by the industry should be used for medical purposes only. These oxygen plants should be linked to the nearest hospital and an elaborate work plan should be worked out on Tuesday itself, he said. He said the units willing to reinvest in oxygen refilling should be encouraged. Orders should be issued immediately for the automatic renewal of licenses of oxygen producing units, he said.

He also said police protection should be provided at all the oxygen plants and the vehicles carrying oxygen should be GPS fitted for monitoring. He said work had begun to set up five new oxygen producing plants and they should be made functional at the earliest. He said setting up of oxygen plant should be made mandatory for all the hospitals with 100 or more beds in future. Air separation units should be encouraged and their capacity should be increased in the state.

He said the demand for oxygen should be sent to the Centre after evaluating the needs for future keeping in view the large population of the state. Efforts should be made for supply of oxygen to the state from the nearby cities like Modi Nagar, Panipat and Roorkee. He also said the minister for medical education should ensure a balance between demand and supply of oxygen.

He also said there was a need for regular communication with those in home isolation. There should be medicines for seven days in the kit for them.

He also said there was no shortage of Remdesivir injection or other lifesaving drugs. Their availability was being ensured in all the districts. He said regular contact should be maintained with leading manufacturers.

Transparent distribution

He said the transparent distribution of oxygen, Remdesivir and other life-saving drugs should be done after getting in touch with districts. Special attention should be paid to bring down the response time of ambulances, the chief minister added. He also said report with pictures should be obtained from districts about cleanliness, sanitization and fogging.

Pay insured amount

He said insured amount should be immediately paid to those who have died on Covid-19 duty. He said this would be great help to the bereaved families.

He said there was a need to increase the testing capacity further and all necessary efforts should be made in this regard.

Masks, containment zones

He said penal action should be taken against those who ignore appeals for wearing a mask. He said provisions for containment zones and quarantine centres should be strictly implemented. He said regular communication should be made with monitoring committees and feedback should be obtained from them. He said uninterrupted supply of power should be ensured to oxygen producing and refilling units.

Migrant labourers

He said migrants were returning from Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi and there was a need to take special precautions in the bordering districts. He said arrangements should be made to ensure smooth movement of migrant labourers/workers. The home department and the transport department should take action in this regard in coordination with each other, he added.

Wheat procurement

He said special attention should be paid to implementation of Covid protocol at wheat procurement centres. He said wheat procurement should be regularly monitored and there should be no delay in payment.

Panchayat polls

He said all arrangements should be made for protection of police and other personnel deployed for panchayat elections polls. More than five persons should not be allowed to assemble at one point in panchayat elections, he added.