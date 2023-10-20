New recruitment uncertain, 4.43L TET (primary) certs also stuck

While there has been no new recruitment drive undertaken to recruit teachers in government-run primary schools of Uttar Pradesh in the past five years, a whopping 4.43 lakh certificates of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (Primary Level)-2021 are also entangled in legal complications.

Prayagraj-based Examination Regulatory Authority, UP headquarters.

On August 11, the Supreme Court had rejected the notification of June 28, 2018 of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) regarding BEd being treated as eligibility for teacher recruitment for teaching classes 1 to 5.

After this, the successful candidates in Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 were hopeful of getting their certificates that are stuck with the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP.

But in the case of UPTET (primary level) candidates, due to non-disposal of a petition filed by the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) trainees in the Allahabad High Court, distribution of their certificates has been stopped while that of upper primary level is proceeding ahead.

After the decision of the Supreme Court, the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP sent the certificates of 2.16 lakh candidates successful in the UPTET upper primary level to the different District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs) of the state for distribution.

But due to the pending case in the high court filed against BEd candidates being considered for teaching primary level students, no decision has been taken regarding the certificates of 4.43 lakh candidates successful in the primary level UP TET, nor have they been sent to the DIETs.

Not only this, the unemployed who were protesting on even minor issues are also sitting silent regarding the certificate even after over one-and-a-half-year of the declaration of UPTET-2021 result on April 8, 2022 as no new recruitment of primary school teachers has been declared by the state government.

DIET-Prayagraj principal Rajendra Pratap said that 18,798 certificates of UPTET upper primary level have been received by his institution for distribution.

“We are going to distribute them to the candidates concerned by making people aware of the availability of the certificates with us,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that the results of UPTET-2021, held on January 23, 2022, were declared after about just two-and-a-half months on April 8, 2022. In this, DElEd candidates were more successful than BEd candidates. A total of 2,20,065 BEd candidates and 2,23,533 DElEd candidates were declared successful in primary level UPTET. A total of 6,60,592 candidates including 4,43,598 candidates of primary level UPTET examination and 2,16,994 of upper primary level UPTET were declared passed.

