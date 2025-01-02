New Year revellers exploit online loophole, pay just 1 per Ramgarh lake cruise booking

letters@hindustantimes.com Lake Queen Cruise at Ramgarh (Ht Photo)

A group of revellers celebrated the New Year aboard the Lake Queen Cruise at Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur after exploiting a loophole in the online booking system. The group booked tickets through the cruise’s online platform, paying just ₹1 per booking, causing a loss of around ₹12,000 to the cruise owner.

The incident came to light when the cruise owner, Rajkumar Rai, resident of Ram Janki Nagar under Gorakhnath police station, filed a complaint at the AIIMS police station in the district on Thursday.

Circle officer, Cantonment, Yogendra Singh stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway. Police have obtained CCTV footage from December 31, the day of the incident, to identify the individuals involved.

According to Rai, the Lake Queen Cruise offers both online and offline booking services for customer convenience. One Rajan Kumar had reportedly made the online bookings for the New Year celebrations.

Authorities are now working to trace the culprits and strengthen the cruise’s booking system to prevent such incidents in the future.

Circle officer Yogendra Singh said the suspects had made a package booking for a grand event (New Year) during the prime time slot from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. The booking rate on such special occasions is ₹3,000 per head, whereas the usual booking charge on other days is ₹1,000 per head for two hours.

The circle officer stated that, based on a complaint from the cruise owner Raj Kumar, a case has been registered under Sections 329(2), 318(4), 336, 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.