New-born defeats Covid-19 after 18 days

MEERUT A 25- day-old baby boy defeated Covid-19 after struggling for life in a private hospital here for 18 days.

The boy got infected 25 days after his birth on April 1 and was brought to Nutema hospital here on April 27 after brief treatment in hospitals in Hapur and Noida.

His father Vikas Duhan said that after facing scarcity of oxygen and ventilator facility, the boy was finally shifted to Nutema hospital on April 27 where Dr Amit Upadhyay and his team treated him.

Dr Upadhyay said that boy was suffering from acute pneumonia, fever and breathlessness. His RT- PCR and antigen tests were positive and lungs were heavily infected. He was given Remdesivir, heavy dose of steroids and drugs to pump up his blood pressure and a lot of platelets were also transfused. He was kept on ventilator for seven days and eventually he defeated the virus after 18 days and was discharged on May 13.

Dr Amit said that the baby’s recovery showed that timely and proper treatment could overcome even acute corona infection. He said that the baby’s oxygen level was 50 on aided supply and even then, he survived with proper and timely treatment.

The baby’s parents Vikas Duhan and Sarvesh Duhan expressed their gratitude to the Almighty and also the doctors for saving the life of the new-born.

They said that the 18 days of the baby’s illness were full of stress for them. The entire family was praying for the life of the new-born who finally defeated the virus and infused hope in parents of other children battling the virus.