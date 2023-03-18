Newly constructed wall near science faculty gate at Allahabad University demolished

The wall, constructed by Allahabad University (AU) to close the entry of persons and vehicles from the main gate of its science faculty campus on the Katra market side, was demolished allegedly by protesting student leaders on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The demolished wall and the policemen stationed at the site near the AU science faculty campus. (HT PHOTO)

The agitated student leaders reportedly climbed atop the adjacent wall of the gate and with the help of long bamboo sticks, demolished the 9-feet high wall which was constructed on Friday evening, informed varsity officials.

A couple of months back, the varsity administration had locked this entrance gate, making access to the science faculty only from the gate located in front of Chandrashekar Azad park. However, the lock was broken many times by some unidentified miscreants.

AU administration was of the opinion that since the science faculty had two gates, the entire campus had become porous and vulnerable to miscreants who often indulged in eve-teasing and other objectionable acts. These unscrupulous elements used to often enter from either of the gates of the science faculty and escape from the other one without any hindrance.

As the lock on the gate was broken several times, the varsity administration decided to construct a wall in front of the gate to ultimately block the thoroughfare. However, as the labours arrived to erect the wall on Friday morning, they were stopped by the student leaders who have been opposing the vice-chancellor and the varsity administration on some issues for the past several months.

But by the evening, the VC, prof Sangita Srivastava herself reached the site and stood there while the wall was constructed. The student leaders did protest in her presence too but were detained by the police. Police were also deployed at the site to guard the wall at the night too.

However, after midnight, a large number of student leaders arrived at the site and demolished the wall even as the outnumbered policemen watched.

AU’s public relation officer (PRO), prof Jaya Kapoor said, “The university authorities have made several efforts to close the Katra side gate of the science faculty campus since the campus security was compromised as people were making it a thoroughfare. Closing the entry by erecting the wall was a step to secure the campus but unfortunately, the wall has been demolished. We are assessing the situation and will take appropriate action in due course of time.”