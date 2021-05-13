NGO joins forces with CMCH to set up 50-bed Covid facility

Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and Police Public Foundation (PPF), an NGO, have teamed up to set up 50-bed Covid facility for needy patients in the city.

With the help of PPF, comprising police officials and prominent industrialists, a defunct building at CMCH will be converted into a level-2 centre for infected persons.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between CMCH director Dr William Bhatti and PPF office-bearers on Wednesday. According to Mridula Jain, a senior member of PPF, to begin with, the industry will contribute ₹65 to establish the facility.

“Our objective was to start the facility in a medical institute and CMCH agreed to our proposal. Proximity to tertiary care at the hospital will help in timely shifting of patients from the proposed level-II centre if their condition deteriorates,” said Jain.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Neeraj Satija, senior vice-president of PPF, said they would ensure that the all required infrastructure is provided to the centre to ensure smooth operations. PPF also plans to earmark 10 beds for poor patients.

The facility is likely to be operationalised in 10 days. Also, PPF is in talks with various companies to set up an oxygen generation plant here.

Another helping hand

Radha Soami Satsang Beas has also come forward and offered its premises located on Chandigarh Road near Fortis Hospital for setting up a 120-bed Covid facility. Sharing details, Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar thanked Satsang Bhawan zonal secretary for offering the space. He said all necessary facilities, including beds quilts, soaps, portable water, food, cooler and others items will be provided to the patients inside the premises.