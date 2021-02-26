NHAI issues tender for new Katraj flyover

PUNE The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a tender for the new Katraj flyover . The project recently got a nod from Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road and transport.

The flyover project is slated to be completed in two years. Once complete, it will supplement the six-lane Katraj-Navale bridge stretch, work for which is currently underway.

In August 2019, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed to build a flyover at Katraj junction to resolve the traffic woes in the area. As the civic body could not take up the work due to a shortage of funds, NHAI decided to fund it. While on a visit to Pune recently, Gadkari had confirmed the work on the flyover at Katraj will begin in a month.

“The total length of the flyover is 1,326 metres, while the width is 24.20 metres. The cost of the project will be ₹170 crore and tenders are called for the same which will undergo technical scrutiny,” said Dhananjay Deshpande, executive engineer, National Highway Public Works Department.

“This flyover will decongest two junctions, viz Katraj chowk and area near Rajas Society,” he added.

The authorities were waiting to get a nod from the central zoo authority for land acquisition as part of the flyover passes over the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Research Centre. The central zoo authorities have suggested a few changes to the proposal.

Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Katraj Zoo, said, “We have given approximately 8,000 square metres of land in the southern periphery of the zoo.”

“We have proposed adequate measures to minimise the noise pollution so that the animals are not affected. This can be done by constructing an anti-crash barrier which should be 1.1 or 2.5 metres in height,” he said.

Deshpande confirmed that a noise barrier will be installed to protect animals from the vehicular sound.