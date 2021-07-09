NHAI re-installs barricades removed by farmers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

Hours after farmers affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) removed barricades outside a roadside dhaba in Kurukshetra, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) re-installed them on Thursday.

In the morning, farmers had used tractors to tie the barricades with chains and remove them. Later, police reached the spot and the highway officials re-installed them.

NHAI section engineer Bhanu Pratap said they were put back to close the illegal entry and exit points on the highway.

The barricades were put along the highway from Panipat to Jalandhar by the NHAI to curb accidents, Pratap said.

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg said, “Police teams were sent to the spot on call of the highway authorities. We’ll take action if a complaint is filed.”

Union spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “There is no plan for any protest against the move yet.”