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NHRC notice to TN govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit

NHRC notice to TN govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and the Superintendent of Police of Virudhunagar, in the wake of an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in that district in which several lives were lost.

NHRC notice to TN govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit

At least 23 people were charred to death, and a few others sustained grievous injuries following a massive explosion at the unit near Virudhunagar on April 19, local police had said.

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that several workers died and six others were injured in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kattanarpatti area of Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

"Reportedly, more than 100 workers including women were present at the factory complex when the incident occurred on April 19. The blast was allegedly triggered due to friction during the chemical mixing and manufacturing process. Reportedly, in a recent similar incident in the district, four persons had died," it said.

It gave two weeks to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police to submit the report, expecting details on the status of the disbursement of compensation to the affected workers and the health of those injured.

The NHRC also took suo motu cognisance of a media report which said that two girl students died after an iron gate of a government primary school collapsed upon them in Odisha's Gajapati district on April 15.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the girls were playing near the school entrance.

It issued notices to Odisha chief secretary and Gajapati superintendent of police seeking a detailed report on it within two weeks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / NHRC notice to TN govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit
Home / Cities / Other Cities / NHRC notice to TN govt, Virudhunagar SP over deaths in blast at fireworks unit
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