NHRC seeks report from Karnal DC, SP over lathi-charge

Four days after around 40 farmers sustained injuries in police lathi-charge in Karnal, the National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from Karnal deputy commissioner and superintendent of police over the incident.

As per the letters written to them, the commission has sought a reply on a complaint filed by a delegation led by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee Kumari Selja on August 31.

In the complaint, the Congress leaders have alleged brutal lathi-charge on agitating farmers by the police in Karnal on August 28.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that the then Karnal SDM-cum-duty magistrate Ayush Sinha had ordered for brutal lathi-charge and as a result several farmers have sustained grievous injuries.

The complainants have alleged the action of the district administration and police was a part of conspiracy and that they have acted contrary to law violating their fundamental rights guarantee under Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India and have also violated the basic principles on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials as adopted by the United Nations on August 28 to September 7, 1990.

The Congress leaders have also submitted pendrives containing video clips of SDM Ayush Sinha to the commission.

However, Karnal DC Nishant Yadav and SP Ganga Ram Punia could not be contacted for a comments despite multiple attempts but it was learnt that the copies of the letters have been received in their offices.