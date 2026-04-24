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NIA, ATS swoop on suspected arms supply network in Deoghar; two detained

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about a possible weapons trafficking module operating in the region, the agencies launched a well-planned search operation, targeting key locations including Nandan Pahad’s Nandi Nagar locality and an area near Barmasia Mor.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:06 am IST
By Praduman Choubey, Dhanbad
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), assisted by local police, carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Deoghar on Thursday, detaining two suspects for questioning, officials said.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about a possible weapons trafficking module operating in the region, the agencies launched a well-planned search operation, targeting key locations including Nandan Pahad’s Nandi Nagar locality and an area near Barmasia Mor.

According to people close to the development, the first suspect was picked up from Nandi Nagar, where he had been staying at his maternal uncle’s residence for the past few days. “The second individual was detained shortly afterwards from another location following leads generated during the initial action,” a senior police official said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the detained youth is originally from Bihar’s Ara district. His father is reportedly employed as a driver in a private school in Deoghar, and the family resides in the Chitlodih area within Kunda police station limits.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / NIA, ATS swoop on suspected arms supply network in Deoghar; two detained
Home / Cities / Other Cities / NIA, ATS swoop on suspected arms supply network in Deoghar; two detained
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