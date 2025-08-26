NIA chargesheets 3 members of Moolniwasi Bachaao Manch for Maoist funding

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three members of a banned CPI (Maoist) frontal organisation in a Chhattisgarh case related to collection and disbursal of terror funds, a note issued by the agency said. The case was initially registered by Bijapur Police before being handed over to the NIA in February 2024 (Representational image)

The chargesheet, filed on Monday, names Gajendra Madvi, Laxman Kunjam and Raghu Midiyami, all office bearers of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM).

The outfit was banned by the Chhattisgarh government on October 30, 2024 under Section 3(1) of the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005.

All three accused are currently in custody.

The case stems from the recovery of ₹6 lakh in Bijapur district in March 2023 from Madvi and Kunjam, who were allegedly carrying the cash to deposit in multiple bank accounts on the instructions of CPI (Maoist) leaders.

The case was initially registered by Bijapur Police before being handed over to the NIA in February 2024.

Investigations revealed that Midiyami, president of MBM’s Bastar division, was a key link for CPI (Maoist) in collecting, storing and distributing funds through the organisation.

According to NIA, the money was utilised for mobilising protests against new security camps and government development projects in tribal interiors.

The Moolwasi Bachao Manch, formed in 2021 after the Silger police firing incident in Sukma district that killed four villagers during protests against a security camp, had expanded across Bastar as a platform for demonstrations on issues of tribal rights, alleged fake encounters and militarisation.

The state government later declared it unlawful, alleging that it functioned as a Maoist front to spread propaganda and raise funds.

NIA said Midiyami acted as the nodal person for distribution of funds at the local level. Further investigation in the case is continuing.